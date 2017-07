WATCH: Cebu Daily News puts together this video timeline on the disappearance and death of Bien Unido Mayor Gisela Bendong Boniel culled from its series of print and online reports beginning on June 8, the day she went missing and presumed killed, until June 30, 2017, when her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel, was indicted for her death and charged with parricide in a Cebu court.

