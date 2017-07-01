SM Seaside to host six Milo Little Olympics events anew

FOR THE second straight year, SM Seaside City Cebu will be hosting six sporting events in the upcoming 22nd Milo Little Olympics Visayas Regional Finals slated August 24 to 27.

Ricky Ballesteros, the chief organizer of the Visayas Regional Finals, sealed the partnership in a meeting with the mall’s marketing team last Wednesday.

Ballesteros said chess, table tennis, gymnastics, karatedo, taekwondo and arnis competitions will be held at the SM Seaside.

The official launching as well as the closing ceremonies of the major school-based multi-sporting meet backed by Nestle Philippines will also be held at the mall.

“We are very ready for the competition. I already met with the tournament managers and school coordinators as part of our preparation,” said Ballesteros.

The opening ceremonies will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), which is also the host of the track and field as well as swimming, football and sepak takraw competitions.

Other venues are the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), which will host the basketball (elementary and high school) and the elementary volleyball competitions, and the San Isidro Parish School in Talamban, which will host the elementary volleyball competition.

The lawn tennis event will be held at the Citigreen tennis court in Barangay Mambaling and at the Alta Vista Country Club in Barangay Pardo.

The badminton event will be held at the Metrosports in Lahug.

The meet is expected to draw 6,000 athletes coming from various schools and universities in Cebu City, Dumaguete City, Bohol, Bacolod, Iloilo and Antique.

Athletic powerhouse University of San Carlos-Basic Education (USC-BED) dominated both the secondary and elementary divisions last year by scoring 170.75 and 111.6 points, respectively.