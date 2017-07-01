Cops told: Be more alert on Pacquiao fight

THERE are generally no crimes committed during a Manny Pacquiao fight.

But the police in Cebu City will not be complacent.

Cebu City Police chief, Senior Supt. Joel Doria has directed his men to be more alert especially in areas offering free live showing of the fight between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn this morning and ensure peace and order in and around establishments and sports complexes.

While crime rate usually drops during Pacquiao’s fights, Doria said police should instead be more vigilant. He also urged the public to be extra careful with the people around them and not leave their things unattended.

He urged the public to immediately report to the authorities any suspicious-looking person or things.

There will be more police visibility by foot and patrol cars. Police are still on full alert status, following the war between government forces and the Maute Group, and the ongoing meetings of the delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) held in Cebu City.

“Sinabihan natin sila na hindi makampante, kahit na kadalasan, peaceful during Pacquiao’s fight, we should still be more vigilant baka samantalahin ng mga lawless elements,” Doria told Cebu Daily News.

A live showing of the fight will also be done at the CCPO.