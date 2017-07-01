Army soldiers clash with NPA rebels in Guihulngan

Government troopers clashed with around 30 fully armed men believed to be members of the New People’s Army in Barangay Sandayao, Guihulngan City, Negros Island Region at around 4:10 Friday afternoon.

Col. Medel Aguilar, assistant chief of the Unified Staff for Civil Military Operations of the Central Command, said it is possible that troops in Guihulngan may need augmentation from the Central Command, as there is still an ongoing clearing operation being conducted by the 79th Infantry Battalion from the 3rd Infantry Division in Sitio Agpapato.

The Officer in Charge of the Unified Staff for Civil Military Operations, 1st Lr. Jeriva Mangawang, in a phone patch interview with Cebu Daily News said a unit led by 1st Lt. Alex Linagan who was on combat patrol in Barangay Candayao encountered the rebels.

The gun battle went on for around an hour as the NPAs slowly withdrew from the area.

Soldiers recovered one M14 rifle, 280 rounds of ammunition for caliber 60 machine guns, a jungle pack and subversive documents in Barangay Candayao.

As the soldiers pursued the armed group, another gun battle ensued in neighboring Sitio Somil, Barangay Biboan, which lasted for a few minutes. Mangawang said there are no casualties on the government side.

The army is now conducting hot pursuit operations.

Mangawang believes the armed group is the same one sighted in the city last May and belongs to the Central Negros Front Sangay sa Partido Platoon operating in the area.

All police stations in Guihulngan are on full alert and ready to provide backup to the army troopers, said Supt. Arniel Arpon, chief of the Guihulngan Police Station.

He said the situation in the city remains peaceful, but they are on heightened alert because of the encounter.