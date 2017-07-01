No problems seen during Asean meetings

NO SECURITY problems surfaced during the official start of the second round of meetings of the delegates of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in Cebu.

“Wala tayong nakikitang problema sa security, at saka sa peace and order during the official start ng Asean (on Saturday),” said Police Regional Director, Chief Supt. Noli Taliño after he made rounds within the vicinity of Radisson Blu Hotel.

(We didn’t see any problems with security and peace and order during the official start of the Asean meetings.)

The hotel is the venue of all the Asean senior ministers meetings for one whole week.

Taliño said everything was smooth sailing from the arrival of the delegates to bringing them to the venue of the meetings.

“Sana magtuloy-tuloy hanggang sa July 7 (I hope it will continue until July 7),” Taliño said.

But Taliño said they are still monitoring groups that will conduct protest actions in the coming days.

As of yesterday afternoon, Taliño said there were still no adjustments to their security plan.

But all the agencies involved in the security preparations and plan will meet every evening to discuss and assess the day’s operations.

“Magco-conduct kami ng meeting. May briefing, mag a-adjust kung anong puwede dagdagan o bawasan sa deployment. Para sa ganun ma-address lahat ng issues. Sa ngayon wala pa naman,” Talino said.

(We will meet at the end of the day to adjust what needs augmentation or lessen deployment of personnel so we can address all possible issues. For now, there are no immediate concerns.)

Aside from the policemen detailed in the vicinity of the hotel, a team from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and K9 dogs patrol the area and check vehicles parked near Radisson Blu.

Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) operations chief Francisco Ouano urged the public not to park along the vicinity of the hotel in order not to cause traffic.

He said they haven’t closed any roads around SM City Cebu and Radisson Blu but trailer trucks and heavy vehicles are banned from plying the area around J. Luna Street.