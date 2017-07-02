Ancajas TKOs Japanese foe

Filipino Jerwin Ancajas made his presence felt on the big stage after scoring a technical knockout (TKO) victory over Teiru Kinoshita and retain his IBF junior bantamweight title in the co-featured bout of the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight card in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday.

Ancajas (27-1-1, 18 knockouts) decked Kinoshita (25-2-1, 8KOs) with a solid right hook to the body in the seventh round. Kinoshita, who had never tasted a knockdown, stood back up but refree Ignatius Missailidis decided to stop the bout after seeing the Japanese take too much punishment from Ancajas./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL