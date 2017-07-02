Search for article

Ancajas TKOs Japanese foe

SHARES:

12:21 PM July 2nd, 2017

Recommended
By: Glendale G. Rosal, July 2nd, 2017 12:21 PM

 

Filipino Jerwin Ancajas made his presence felt on the big stage after scoring a technical knockout (TKO) victory over Teiru Kinoshita and retain his IBF junior bantamweight title in the co-featured bout of the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight card in Brisbane, Australia on Sunday.

Ancajas (27-1-1, 18 knockouts) decked Kinoshita (25-2-1, 8KOs) with a solid right hook to the body in the seventh round. Kinoshita, who had never tasted a knockdown, stood back up but refree Ignatius Missailidis decided to stop the bout after seeing the Japanese take too much punishment from Ancajas./REPORTER GLENDALE G. ROSAL

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.