Horn wins by UD against Pacquiao

Rising Australian prospect Jeff “Hornet” Horn scored an upset by defeating boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao via unanimous decision at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

Judge Waleska Roldan scored the fight at 117-111 while Chris Flores and Ramon Cerdan both scored it 115-113 for the 29-year-old Australian boxer Horn, who logged his 17th win. He is still undefeated and has one draw.

Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion, suffered his seventh defeat. He has 59 wins, 38 by knockouts and two draws.