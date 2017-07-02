Pagasa sees rains in Cebu this week

Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas and coats this week as Cebu will experience light to moderate rains especially in the afternoon or evening.

Nedz Saletrero, weather specialist from Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said the southwest monsoon is the reason for the rains and not Tropical Cyclone Emong.

“Tropical Cyclone Emong is not affecting Cebu since it is moving towards northern Luzon,” Saletrero told Cebu Daily News.

As of yesterday, Tropical Cyclone Emong is moving towards Ryukyu Islands in Japan with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and with gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

No storm warning signal was raised in the country as of 2 p.m. yesterday.

Tropical Cyclone Emong is the first tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) for July and is expected to exit PAR on Tuesday.

The month of July has an average of three tropical cyclones.

The average rainfall for this month is 202.2 millimeters. As of July 1, Pagasa Mactan recorded 3.8 millimeters of rain.

As the southwest monsoon continues to affect Cebu, thunderstorm activities will also be expected which will include lightning, thunder, waterspout or whirlwinds.

Saletrero encouraged the public to stay indoors as much as possible when lightning and thunder would happen. She also advised the public to stay near buildings or houses during these times.

Aside from that, people are also encouraged to avoid using “pointed” objects when thunder and lighting are experienced because pointed objects can be struck by lightning.

It is also not advisable to stay under trees during these times.

Also, do not touch metals and gadgets when lighting and thunder occur.

She advised the public to take precautionary measures as floods and landslides are possible to happen especially during heavy rains.