‘BOB’ outcome draws mixed reactions

Should Manny Pacquiao consider retiring after his stunning loss to unheralded Jeff Horn?

Some local boxing personalities gave their take as to what went wrong for the Filipino boxing hero in yesterday’s much talked about “Battle of Brisbane” in Australia that saw Horn scoring a unanimous decision win over Pacquiao.

“I honestly feel that the fight could have gone either way but slightly on Horn’s favor. This time Manny’s age showed as he was not as fast and agile as before. If I were Manny, I would hang up my gloves now. He has nothing more to prove. I feel bad of his loss,” said Antonio L. Aldeguer, founder of the ALA Boxing Gym.

ADVERTISEMENT

Horn being the younger and taller fighter spelled the difference, according to Arnie Najera, an international boxing judge.

“Horn’s height, weight and age advantage showed early in the fight. Consider this, Jeff Horn prior to this fight was not considered as level A, but look at what happened. Pacquiao had a hard time connecting and touching him. What more if it’s the likes of (Terrence) Crawford, (Keith) Thurman or an (Errol) Spence? It’s hard to see Pacquiao fighting like this. He should retire,” said Najera.

But for Michael Aldeguer, president of ALA Promotions International, Pacquiao will bounce back from the debacle and must get the needed support.

“Manny has nothing more to prove but knowing Manny, he will be back. We should all be here to support Manny win or lose. He has done so much for the sport and for our country,” Aldeguer said.

Aldeguer said the age factor worked against Pacquiao and Horn came into the fight well prepared with a nothing-to-lose approach.

“It’s always a concern when a fighter who is young and has nothing to lose. It’s never easy when an athlete reaches a certain age, we have to give credit to Horn as he came in well prepared and well conditioned. He was big and strong,” Aldeguer said.

Some also said Pacquiao was the rightful winner and a rematch must be in place.

“It was a rough fight for Manny. He should’ve won though based on the statistics but the judges saw it the other way. I don’t question it (decision) though but there should be a rematch,” said Jerome Calatrava, vice president of the Omega Pro Sports International .

For Joeric Calisang, founder of Team Joeric Boxing, Horn deserved the victory.

“For me Jeff Horn is a very tough fighter. I saw his previous fight. It’s a chance for him to prove that he is a special fighter. I knew that he could win the fight and he has all of the advantages, young, strong and tall but no question at all that Pacquiao is an all-time great,” Calisang said.

Milan Melindo, the IBF world light flyweight champion, was curt in his assessment.

“That’s boxing. It happened to me when I lost some fights. Boxing is politics,” he said without elaborating.

Jim Claude Manangquil, chief executive officer of the Sanman Promotions, said Pacquiao is still good for one more fight before calling it quits and if there should be a rematch, it should be held in the Philippines.

“It could have gone either way. Horn was busier and Manny had the clearer blows. I think it should be a farewell fight and it should be held in our country,” Manangquil said.