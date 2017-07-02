Contact Solutions log another victory

THE CONTACT Solutions Flying Lemurs picked up their second straight win following a 56-46 spanking of the Author Solutions Inc. (ASI) Hardbacks last Sunday in the EVO League of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball Season 13 at the City Sports Club-Cebu Gym.

Robert Castro Jr., who was named Tanduay Best Player of the Game, came up with another double-double performance, piling up 14 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots, one assist and one steal as the Flying Lemurs moved up to 2-0 (win-loss).

Castro had 11 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three assists when Contact Solutions started its campaign with a close 46-43 win over the Tech Mahindra Tech Mighties.

In other EVO League games, the QBE Generals gave the league newcomers Streamline Kangaroos a rude welcome by pulling off a lopsided 77-36 victory, while The Results Spartans won over the Teletch Titans by forfeiture.

Stuart Foot spearheaded QBE’s big win with 19 points, while Johrey Girasol and Dennis Dicen chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively.

In the lone Elite Classic match, the Teleperformance All Stars kicked off their campaign with a 69-57 dumping of the Wipro Tigers.