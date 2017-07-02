Red-hot Abella rules Primary Homes Run 7

JUST A week after she dominated a half marathon race, Lizane Abella scored another big win by topping the 12-kilometer women’s race of the 7th Primary Home Run at the Cebu Business Park yesterday.

The 28-year-old Abella, the All Women’s Ultra Marathon (AWUM) 50k champion, scored her eighth first-place finish in a local footrace this year after she clocked in 51 minutes and three seconds to beat Ruffa Sorongon (51:50) and Melody Perez (54:22) for the title.

Last June 25, Abella won the 21k race of the Hunat Sugbu: Dagan Para Ni Maning.

Kenyan Eric Chipsiror topped the male 12k race after he crossed the finish line in 39:46, beating Joseph Emia who finished second with a time of 44:04. Paul James Zafico landed at third with a time of 45:22.

Winners in the 6k race were Cherry Andrin (27:03) and Prince Joey Lee (20:48). The 3k champions were Ruel Algufera (10:58) and Charisse Encarnacion (13:27).

A total of 1,500 runners took part in the annual running event organized by the Primary Home Builders for the benefit of School of Knowledge for Industrial Labor, Leadership and Service of the Primary Structures Educational Foundation, Inc.