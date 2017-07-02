ADLAWAN RECOVERS

Yesterday was payback time for Cebuano daredevil Jon Eleazar Adlawan as he ruled the second leg of the Man and Machine Supercross Series at the SM Seaside City Cebu grounds in South Road Properties (SRP).

The 25-year-old Adlawan snatched the prestigious expert category crown, surviving a tight 12-lap race against first leg winner and 19-time national champion Glenn Aguilar.

Adlawan seized control in the fourth lap that saw him overtake Aguilar in a sharp curve to pull away.

“It was a great performance for me because I used a smaller bike, a 350cc, while Glenn used a 450cc. The track was very favorable, the course has a tighter traction because of the rain that’s why it was easy to maneuver. I always prepare myself even when I’m not scheduled to compete,” said Adlawan, who couldn’t finish the race in the first leg after encountering some mechanical problems.

Aguilar, who won the expert title in the first leg, settled for third place, while the second spot went to Iloilo’s Donark Yuzon.

Points tied

Aguilar did not go home empty handed in this leg as he topped the pro-open category, beating Cebuano rider Jubenile Abellar and Adlawan, who placed second and third, respectively.

Race organizer Jonas Adlawan, father of Jon Eleazar, said his son and Aguilar are now tied in points after two legs.

The series has six legs with the third leg scheduled on July 29-30 at the same venue.

“They are close in the points system standings according to my officials. I hope we can draw more riders and crowd to watch the series because it’s getting more exciting with a lot of riders stepping up to take the challenge,” said the older Adlawan.

Other winners in the second leg were Dave Natividad (special event), Rey Pepito (buggy 4×4), Andrew Canlas (veterans), Jaypee Madrona (40-plus novice), Jordan Herrera (40-plus expert), Jun Enriquez (50-plus) expert, Joy Jocson (50-plus novice), Denmar Supatan (intermediate), Eirjun Codiniera (novice), Willie Borces (beginners), JR Gualiza (underbone), Ren-ren Hisoler (local enduro), RK Cuesta (ladies), Terrence Codiniera (mini), Maco Linawagan (peewee 65cc) and Hans Thoresen (peewee 50cc).