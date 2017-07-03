Fresh and healthy Bubble Tea for Cebuanos

CEBU has a wide range of bubble tea shops that cater to the vibrant Cebuano foodies. However, if anyone wants to experience something a bit different, Bubble Bee Tea House is definitely the right place.

Owner Cherlith Beth Tan Unjo said that Bubble Tea House is unique compared to other typical tea houses in the city. “What is special about BBT House is that we are offering our customers drinks which are made of fresh healthy ingredients,” she said.

In making their beverages, they use fresh fruits and pure tea bags. Aside from the fresh tea drinks, this North American/Southeast Asian-inspired tea house also offers a wide variety of snacks and meals. They offer not only the usual pica-pica or finger food found in any bubble tea shops; they also serve full meals including breakfast meals, rice meals, pasta, and more.

Bubble Bee Tea House is located at TSI Building, Ouano Avenue, North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City. It is open from 10 AM to 10 PM and is a few minutes away from Cebu Doctors University and UCMed.