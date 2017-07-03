A star-spangled celebration at Marco Polo Plaza

CELEBRATE American Independence the good ‘ol fashion way at Marco Polo Plaza!

On July 1, take the celebration outdoors at El Viento Restaurant & Pool Bar for an American BBQ & Family Pool Party. Gather your friends and family and hang out with cool music, games and lots of surprises! Just avail of the lunch buffet on July 1 and get access to the pool party plus a chance to win exciting prizes.

From June 30 to July 5, try out Café Marco’s American favorites such as Sloppy Joes, Chili Burgers, New York Cheesecake, Apple Pies and so much more.

This culinary journey features American guest chef Jason Burgett, who has 25 years of experience in the kitchen. “When working as a Chef I prefer to work in front of my guests so I can interact with them to get a feel for what they enjoy. I believe food is not just about eating but about having a full sensory experience. How food looks, its aroma and its texture are as important as how it tastes,” he said.

Enjoy this Culinary Journey with a special lunch rate of P880 when dining on a weekday.

Bring in your stars and stripes because it’s a star-spangled celebration you don’t want to miss!

For bookings and reservations, call 2531111 or email fb@marcopolocebu.com. You may also visit the website at www.marcopoloplazacebu.com. For real time updates, like the Facebook page at facebook.com/marcopolocebu or follow on Twitter at @5StarInCebu. /PR