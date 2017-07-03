Search for article

Chicken Deli’s Fiesta Salo-Salo Meals

12:11 PM July 3rd, 2017

By: PR, July 3rd, 2017 12:11 PM

EVERYONE’S cravings will surely be satisfied with Chicken Deli’s Fiesta Salo-Salo Meals. Good for 4-5 persons, Chicken Deli’s newest offerings are perfect for the entire family or the whole barkada.

At just P759, get to choose from three different Fiesta Salo-Salo Meal sets: Fiesta Meal 1: Sinigang na Bangus, 4pcs CD1 Pecho, Kangkong with Garlic, 6pcs Turon Sticks, 4 Reg. Drinks; Fiesta Meal 2: Kare-Kare, 2pcs CD2 Paa, 2pcs CD3 Pork BBQ, Binagoongang Kangkong, 6pcs Turon Sticks, 4 Reg. Drinks; Fiesta Meal 3: Sisig (Pork or Chicken), 4pcs CD2 Paa, Talong KBS, 6pcs Turon Sticks, 4 Reg. Drinks.

So what are you waiting for? Order your Fiesta Salo-Salo Meals for dine-in or take-out!

For franchising inquiries, please call 09173028180, 09328489957 or (02) 903-0108 or email franchising@chickendeli.com.ph or visit their website www.chickendelibacolod.com. /PR

