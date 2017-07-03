Tutelage Learning Center expands in the South

TUTELAGE Learning Center (TLC) expands its warm, engaging and holistic community to children and their families down South through their newest branch in Pakigne, Minglanilla.

TLC caters to Playgroups (Kits and Beavers) aged 1.6-2.5 years old, Nursery 1 (Cubs) aged 2.6-3.5 years old, Nursery 2 (Rovers) aged 3.6-4.5 years old, Rangers and Eagles aged 4.6-5 years old, graders from 1st-6th grade and children with special needs through their Early Intervention class.

There are 5-8 students per class handled by a specialized team of educators mastering in Early Childhood, Special Education, Child Psychology and Occupational Therapy degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the parents, Dr. Shalimar Fernandez shared that her son Franco learned to pack away his toys as early as 1 year and 6 months. Fernandez also highlights the school’s safe and comforting environment.

TLC is aligned with the Department of Education’s standards, integrating progressive learning into their curriculum wherein finance entrepreneurship is taught as early as one year old, and social and life-functional skills are also developed. TLC’s curriculum is backed by thorough research on Early Childhood Development and years of hands-on experience.

TLC is accepting students for school year 2017-2018. TLC is also K+12 ready. For inquiries, contact their main branch in Kasambagan at (032) 232 3818 and South branch at 09088755585.