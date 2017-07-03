Sky Waterpark Cebu promotes Filipino culture through “Pasundayag”

“Pasundayag”, which means “show” in Visayan, will feature a night of Filipino folk dances, complemented with a dinner buffet and a scenic view of its water facility.

“Without this kind of show, it’s useless to have a nice facility like this. So we try to put out a lot of activities where people can interact and enjoy themselves,” said Simon Yang, Vice President of Sky Waterpark Cebu.

For a water facility located 1,200 feet above the ground, the fresh air and city’s night view are good additions to the cultural show.

Pasundayag happens every Friday. Cebuanos get to have a special rate of P1,500 from the P3,000 regular rate for foreigners. Both rates are inclusive of a dinner buffet.

Aside from this, the water establishment also has other fun activities such as the Pool Party every Saturdays. The management also plans to have cultural nights on weekdays, so guests get to experience cultures from other countries as well. The Sky Waterpark is located at the 6th floor of J Centre Mall, and has a capacity to hold up to 250 guests.