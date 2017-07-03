Two drug suspects nabbed in Carcar

A SUSPECTED drug dealer and his alleged accomplice were arrested in a drug bust outside his home in Barangay Napo, Carcar City at southern Cebu at 6 am Monday.

Carcar police identified the 23-year-old suspect as John Carikitan while his 30-year-old cohort was identified as Rocky Milagrosa of Barangay Mangyan, Sibunga town, also in Cebu.

Chief Insp. Rolan Alicer, Carcar City police chief, said Carikitan is the right hand man of another drug dealer Joseph Revelle who died in an anti-drug operation in Tuburan recetnly.

Seized from their possession were three medium packs and seven small sachets of shabu worth P212,000, P600 in drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are now detained the Carcar police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.