Pistol-packing Duterte? Palace says get used to it

Get used to it.

The public should not be concerned with President Duterte carrying his own gun, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Monday.

Lorenzana said Duterte was a gun enthusiast and was known to carry a gun since he became mayor of Davao City in 1988.

“He was carrying a gun ever since he was a mayor. I was even wondering when he came here (in Malacañang) and he did not carry a gun. I also carry a gun now ever since I took this job,” Lorenzana said.

“It is just for protection,” he added.

President Duterte on Saturday showed a crowd in Tagum City the gun he had tucked in his waistband.

Lorenzana said there was no security threat against President Duterte, who is 72 years old.

“There’s none. It’s just a precaution. And the President loves guns. He has collected many. His collection is bigger than mine. He wants to tinker with guns,” he said.

“There is nothing to fear. That is just normal for him. What’s abnormal for him was when he had no gun when he became President,” he added.