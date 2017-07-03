Drug suspect dead; eight caught in Lapu

A SUSPECTED drug pusher died while eight others were arrested in separate operations in Lapu-Lapu City at 1 a.m. last Sunday.

Elmer Malinao, a 46-year-old resident of Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City noticed the presence of police officers during a transaction and pulled out a firearm to shoot at the asset, only to miss.

Chief Insp. Jaime Tolentino, Pusok Police Precinct chief, said one of the police officers fired back and hit Malinao at point-blank range.

Police found four other persons inside Malinao’s home along with shabu and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested were Marl Jay Ceniza and Vincent Malinao, both in their 20s, and Tomas Clyde Malinao and Crystal Denzo, all residents of the area.

The confiscated shabu weighed 15 grams and was worth P177,000. Police also recovered one loaded revolver.

The day before, four drug suspects were arrested in separate police operations in Barangay Maribago.

Police arrested Carlo Paquibot and Johann Mait Villano-ac, both residents of Sitio Bagumbayan in Barangay Maribago at past 10 p.m.

Taken from their possession were packs of shabu worth P10,030 and P600 in cash proceeds.

An hour later, two other suspects identified as Jessy Paquibot of Buyong, Maribago, and Jaime Cabido of Sta. Rosa, Olango Island, were arrested by police at Sitio Bagumbayan, Barangay Maribago.

In Carcar City, a suspected drug dealer and his alleged cohort were arrested in a drug bust outside his home in Barangay Napo at 6 a.m. yesterday.

Carcar police identified the 23-year-old suspect as John Carikitan while his 30-year-old cohort was identified as Rocky Milagrosa of Barangay Mangyan, Sibunga town, also in Cebu.

Chief Insp. Rolan Alicer, Carcar City police chief, said Carikitan is the right-hand man of another drug dealer, Joseph Revelle, who died in an anti-drug operation in Tuburan recently.

Seized from their possession were three medium packs and seven small sachets of shabu worth P212,000, P600 in drug proceeds and drug paraphernalia.

Both suspects are now detained at the Carcar Police Precinct pending the filing of charges against them.