Brains in lawyer’s slay shipped off to Bohol

The alleged mastermind in the murder of environmental lawyer Mia Mascariñas-Green was shipped off to Tagbilaran City Jail in Bohol province after being presented to Cebu media yesterday.

Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga was turned over to the Bohol provincial police five days after he was arrested by personnel of the regional office of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Davao City.

Chief Insp. Carlito Apilat, operations chief of CIDG-7, said they arrested Gonzaga outside his rented house in Barangay 23-C in Davao City.

Gonzaga has been under surveillance for over a month after a civilian informant of CIDG informed the suspects of his presence in Davao City.

Gonzaga is a native of Davao City and has his own house in Barangay Buhangin.

“Actually, his rented house is just three kilometers away from the office of CIDG-11,” Apilat told reporters yesterday.

Gonzaga was then brought to Cebu City for proper documentation and medical checkup before he was brought to Bohol and detained.

Gonzaga faces charges of murder, four counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Romarico Benigian, Gonzaga’s cohort who shot Green, also faces murder and attempted murder charges. Apilat said they are still looking for

Apilat said they are still looking for Benigian and Gonzaga’s two other unidentified accomplices.

Green’s murder committed in front of her children reportedly stemmed from a land dispute involving Gonzaga’s mother-in-law Conrada Blomqvist.

Blomqvist, Green’s client, told reporters that she was happy about Gonzaga’s recent arrest.

“I hope that justice will be served for my lawyer and Lloyd will rot in jail,” she said in Cebuano.