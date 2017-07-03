Public urged: Be updated on weather reports

AS part of the observance of National Disaster Consciousness Month, the state weather bureau in the Visayas is urging the public to stay updated on the weather advisories, such as thunderstorm and rainfall warnings.

Netherlen Saletrero, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan, said they are continuing to improve their services to the public especially in giving information about the latest weather development to avoid casualties resulting from weather-related incidents.

Saletrero asked the public to develop interest in listening and reading news reports regarding the weather. The public may also call the Pagasa 24/7 or check the bureau’s social networking sites for weather updates.

Meanwhile, Saletrero said three more doppler radars will be added to their existing four radars within this year.

One will be stationed in Busuanga, Palawan; another in Alburquerque, Bohol; and in Laoang, Northern Samar.