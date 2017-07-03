300 more cops deployed to secure Asean meetings

ANOTHER 300 police officers were added yesterday to the current 4,600 police personnel securing the Asean Senior Economic Ministers Meetings in Cebu City.

Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, the director Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that additional deployments would address the need for more police officers securing key areas near the venue meetings and for police visibility along Cebu City’s streets.

He said that they had a minor adjustment on the deployment of personnel.

“Katulad doon around Radisson Blu Hotel, instead isang grupo na security lang nadito, pina-adjust natin. Upgrade kaunti yung security ng vicinity ng hotel (Like in the vicinity of Radisson Blu Hotel, instead of only one group of security detailed in the hotel, we adjusted it. We upgraded the security),” he said.

Radisson Blu Cebu hotel is the venue of the meetings, which is from July 1 to 7.