Burglars steal P2M worth of jewelry in Mandaue

BURGLARS entered a house in a gated village in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City, on Sunday and fled with almost P2 million worth of jewelry and Rolex watches.

The owner of the house together with the whole family and the family’s househelpers went to church at the time of the burglary, which was at past noon, said SPO2 Alfredo Petallar, Mandaue City Police investigator. He said the crime happened between past noon and 3 p.m. when no one was around at the house inside the Doña Rosario Village.

Petallar also said that they also heeded the request of the house owner that her name be withheld, citing security reasons.

Petallar said that investigation showed that the thieves destroyed the front door to enter the house.

The house owner discovered the burglary after she and her family arrived from church at 3:30 p.m. She then informed Mandaue police of the burglary, who in turn sent police officers to investigate the crime.

The house owner told police that the burglars managed to open the vault inside her room and stole a white gold bracelet with diamond (P120,000), stainless steel bracelet with diamond (P24,000), diamond earrings (P300,000), gold with diamond earrings (P24,000) and three documents of their vehicle.

The burglars also took the family’s display of wristwatches – two Rolex watches (P800,000 and P300,000), two Ingersoll watches (P28,000 and P24,000), two Hamilton watches (P36,000 and P38,000), a U-boat watch (P150,000), a Tag Heuer watch (P50,000) and a Philip Stein watch (P69,000).

Petallar said that no one in the community noticed the burglary.

He said since the house had no security cameras, they were checking the closed-circuit television cameras of the victim’s neighbors hoping that the burglars were caught on their cameras.

The security guards told police that they did not also notice any suspicious looking persons or vehicles inside the village.

Police were still investigating the crime and were still trying to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.