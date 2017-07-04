Herbalife Nutrition Phils. renews contracts with fitness ambassadors

Global nutrition company Herbalife recently renewed its contracts with Fitness Ambassadors Chappy Callanta and Dwan Abantao. Under the agreements, Chappy Callanta and Dwan Abantao will continue to play pivotal roles in inspiring Filipinos to embrace a healthy, active lifestyle and good nutrition in their daily lives.

“Chappy and Dwan have done a great job in their role as Herbalife Nutrition’s Fitness Ambassadors. They are excellent role models of the benefits of living a healthy, active life and practicing good eating habits,” said Herbalife Nutrition Philippines General Manager Rosalio T. Valenzuela.

“Together with Chappy, Dwan and our members, we will inspire more people to enjoy healthier, happier lives,” he added.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition – changing people’s lives with great nutrition products & programs – since 1980.

They offer high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent member, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Herbalife’s targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness and personal care products are available exclusively to and through dedicated Herbalife Nutrition members in more than 90 countries. /PR