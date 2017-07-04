Integrated and holistic healthcare solutions at Maayo Medical

As the first modern and world-class outpatient care facility in Cebu, Maayo Medical aims to provide comprehensive, integrated and holistic healthcare solutions with their state-of-the-art medical procedures that are set to change the medical field in the country.

Maayo Medical is the first in the Philippines to have a fully-integrated Health Information System (HIS) that creates an electronic medical record for all patients for their convenience. Through HIS, the centralized appointment system will be hassle-free and convenient to both physicians and guests.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Teodoro K. Gonzales said in an interview that they saw the need to improve and develop the medical system that Cebu currently has. The Maayo team wanted to integrate the concept of comfort in medical facilities and deliver a seamless patient journey. Maayo also dedicates a floor that focuses on wellness and features a spa, gym and a pool for aquatic rehabilitation – a first in Cebu.

Maayo Medical offers top-of-the-line services to their guests focusing on wide ranges of specializations: Eye, Dental, ENT, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Psychiatric Services, Aesthetics, Women’s Health, Men’s Health, and the firsts in the region, Liver Care and a Pharmacy that has a unique patient counseling on medication use.

Maayo Medical also emphasizes the curative and preventive approach to their services to provide and boost quality medical care to its patients.

With 25 hired physicians for 16 general consultations and suites that are all provided with medical equipment, an integrated Laboratory Information System and Radiation Information System, Maayo Medical is a one-stop shop medical facility.

Maayo Medical is endorsed by the Department of Health as the only Medical Tourism Facility in Cebu that introduces a unique healing environment for its guests.

Maayo Medical aims to be the most trusted ambulatory facility of choice in Southeast Asia. Maayo Medical is located at Plaridel St., corner United Nations Avenue, Mandaue City.