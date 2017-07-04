Acting election officer in Barili named

Commission of Elections (Comelec) provincial supervisor of Cebu Atty. Lionel Marco Castillano announced earlier this morning that an acting election officer will preside in Barili town following the murder of its election officer last Sunday.

Cresente Flores was the EO of Barili, and was shot dead in Barangay Poblacion, Barili by a man identified as Mario “Gelmar” Timagos last Sunday.

His assistant EO, Violeta Villordon, will serve as the acting EO while the selection process and manhunt for the gunman are going on.

“I already talked with her regarding this and I will issue the order today (and it will be effective tomorrow),” said Castillano.