First Scania trucks in Cebu

Even with the recent downpours in the Queen City of the South, it wasn’t enough to wash away the excitement as Scania enters the Visayan market. RGS Logistics Inc. is the first in Cebu to own trucks by Scania which were officially handed over by BJ Mercantile Inc., the local distributor of Scania in the Philippines, last June 8.

The Scania G360 and the Scania R440 will be the first Scania trucks to be seen on the roads of Cebu following its handover ceremony. These two trucks can be used for a variety of applications and are set to deliver performance, reliability, and economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scania opened their showroom in Manila last February 2015 and now plans to expand outside Luzon. “We are very excited to set foot in the Visayas as we foresee a huge demand for our trucks, which are mainly used for construction, mining and as petroleum haulers, to support the fast-paced growth and development in the region,” said Leilani Lim-Tan, Vice President of BJ Mercantile, Inc.

Scania is a Swedish manufacturer of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications, as well as a total solutions provider. They offer maintenance services, fleet management system, driver training, and driver coaching, which all help clients be more profitable and productive.

For more information about Scania, you may visit Scania’s showroom located at 1132 EDSA Balintawak, Quezon City. You may also call 361-0088, email scania@bjmerc.com, or visit www.scania.ph or check their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/scaniaphilippines/.