PDEA steps up crackdown on drug dealers

THE regional Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7) said it is closely monitoring local drug dealers as well as commercial establishments where illegal drug activities are suspected to be held.

PDEA-7 Director Yogi Felimon Ruiz said their office is doing its best to prevent the entry of drug syndicates from Mexico and China in Central Visayas and stepped up its crackdown on illegal drugs.

Ruiz said they confiscated more than P409 million worth of illegal drugs since the Duterte administration came into power in July last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said their operations also resulted in the seizure of more than P460,000 worth of drugs from hotels in Cebu City.

“We need the cooperation of hotels, inns and resorts in identifying drug dealers staying in their premises so we can arrest them,” Ruiz said. Those not cooperating will be told to close down, he warned.