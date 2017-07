A JAIL guard found with drug paraphernalia in his possession during an Operation Greyhound raid at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitaion Center (CPDRC) last July 1 was relieved of his post by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III.

In a press conference, the governor confirmed that he ordered the relief of Reccel Andales who was found to have two rolls of tin foil and 100 lighters. Davide said Andales was still two years in service and didn’t undergo any drug testing.