Suspect in election officer’s murder surrenders to police

The lone gunman who shot down an election officer in Barili town, southern Cebu surrendered to the police at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Mario “Gelmar” Timagos turned himself over to his two brothers—SPO1 Jorve Timagos and SPO1 Tata Timagos in Barangay Cagaya, Barili town located 59 km south of Cebu City.

Senior Insp. Jose Angelo Acupinpin, Barili police precinct chief, said Timagos is now under their custody. Senior Supt. Eric Noble, Cebu provincial police chief, said they will file charges against Timagos.

“Probably, he was convinced by his two brother-policemen to surrender,” Noble said.

Timagos was identified by at least three witnesses as the same person who shot Cresante Flores, election officer of Barili town, in Barangay Poblacion, Barili at past 1 p.m. on Monday.

The 57-year-old Flores stood outside his car near the public market when Timagos approached and shot him on the head. Flores was rushed to the Barili District Hospital but failed to make it.

Timagos was also identified through security camera footage installed at the Barili Public Market. Personal grudge was seen as the motive behind the crime.

Based on their investigation, Acupinpin said Flores filed a case of grave oral defamation and grave threats against Timagos in 2014. The case is pending at the Barili trial court.

“He (Timagos) was positively identified by the witnesses as the man who killed Cresante Flores and so we have concrete evidence against him,” said Acupinpin.

Timagos and Flores are neighbors in Barangay Poblacion, Barili.