SOCA drama

THE State of the City Address of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña yesterday was not without some drama.

As he once again lambasted his political enemies, Osmeña questioned a trip to the United States by then mayor Michael Rama in 2015, using city government funds for “fund-raising activities” for the construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

“Despite the claims of Councilor (Jocelyn) Pesquera, there are no records of any pledges being remitted to the city, no proof even a one dollar donation. What more P900 million?” Osmeña said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said if Rama did indeed receive pledges, then the city treasurer should have issued receipts.

Osmeña personally challenged Pesquera to show the official receipts.

And from her seat, Councilor Pesquera shouted a resounding “Sure!” in the middle of his speech.

The mayor, from his rostrum pointed at the lady councilor and with a steely voice, said,“Good. We will file charges and you explain it to the Ombudsman.”