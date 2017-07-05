Vistana – Pearl Residences breaks ground

The ceremony was led by 858 Mega Properties Inc.’s Engr. Serafin C. Uy Jr., Goldie V. Uy and Sherra Gold V. Uy together with real estate marketing company, BG Summit President and CEO Butch Guillen, Archt. Jensen Racho and Pastor Daniel G. Trazo.

Vistana – Pearl Residences, also dubbed as Vistana 2, is the second project of 858 Mega Properties after the success of the first Vistana Condo-Dormitory at Junquera Ext., Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strategically located near Universities and Shopping Malls, the 10-storey condominium offers complete amenities such as a playground, clubhouse, and fitness gym. It also has a swimming pool and garden found at the 10th-floor roof deck of the residential building.

They offer studio and one-bedroom units – all of which include a balcony. A studio unit has an area of 24 sqm and the one bedroom unit has an area of 41 sqm.

With a modern contemporary design inspired by Asian tropical theme, Vistana 2 incorporates the green concept through its rainwater catch basin for utility purposes as a way to conserve water and a louver for cross ventilation across the corridors for low energy consumption.

Vistana – Pearl Residences is set to finish by December 2020. For more information about the project, contact BG Summit Real Estate Marketing Company at (032) 253 4964 and 418 7618 or visit the website at www.bgsummitrealty.com.