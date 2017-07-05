Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo to wed in October this year

KDrama fans are rejoicing over news that one of Korea’s dream couples is getting married. Song Joong Ki, 31, and Song Hye Kyo, 35, who have repeatedly denied rumors that they were dating are tying the knot in October 31 this year.

Their agencies, Blossom Entertainment and United Artists Agency (UAA) confirmed reports through a joint statement on July 5.

Both of the agencies said that the two had to be cautious about their relationship until the plan to get married was finalized as the “marriage is also between families – as well as between individuals.”

The co-stars met on the set of the hit TV series “Descendants of the Sun,” with Song Joong Ki playing a military captain and Song Hye Kyo portraying a doctor. Known to fans as the #SongSong couple, the two won the award for Best Couple at the KBS Drama Awards last year.