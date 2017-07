A fire burned down a staff house and damaged a guest house in Espina Village, B. Rodriguez St. Cebu City at 1:14 Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters put out the fire at 2:06 pm. Senior Fire Officer Pier Abellana said a fan at the staff house of Atty. Jose Espilita overheated and burst into flames and spread to the nearby guest house.

No one was hurt and damages were pegged at P80,000, Abellana said.