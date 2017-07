A drug surrenderer was shot dead inside a nipa hut at Barangay Lamacan, Sibonga last Tuesday afternoon.

John Lee Mark Diaz, a resident of the area, was found dead by the nipa hut owner named Bonifacio Monteras.

PO3 Ederlino Bacusmo of the Sibonga police said Diaz served as an errand boy of Monteras. Diaz surrendered to police during its Oplan Tokhang last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacusmo said they are verifying whether the murder was drug-related.