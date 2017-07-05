World Vision Run in Cebu on July 16

For the first time in its six-year existence, the World Vision Run will come to Cebu City this coming July 16.

The event, held in line with the celebration of World Vision Philippines’ 60th anniversary, will start and finish at the Cebu Business Park.

Regularly held in Manila, the running event served as one of World Vision’s ways to raise funds for its charitable programs.

This year’s edition will benefit World Vision’s sustainable livelihood projects in Sogod town, north Cebu. The run also aims to help raise awareness on the group’s advocacy against sexual exploitation of children.

Organizers said there’s a reason why they chose to bring the race to the Visayas on the group’s 60th anniversary.

“The World Vision here in the Philippines was born in the Visayas, so it’s fitting that we celebrate its 60th anniversary by bringing the World Vision Run to Cebu,” said World Vision Resource Development director Jun Godornes during the official launching yesterday at the Golden Prince Hotel.

World Vision came to the country in 1957. Its first orphanage opened in Guimaras Island in Panay.

Cebuano celebrity Matteo Guidicelli, a World Vision ambassador for many years, was also present in the press conference. Joining them were technical director Kenneth Casquejo of Kinetic Running, and World Vision program manager Faith Sy.

The running event will offer 100-meter kiddie dash, 3-kilometer, 5k, 10k and 21k distances. According to Casquejo, they already attracted 1,000 runners. They are aiming to accommodate as many as 3,000 runners on race day.

“If this running event gets enough support from the Cebuano running community, then we will surely be back next year. We are also expanding this run in Davao soon,” Godornes said.

Guidicelli, meanwhile, said being part of this charitable organization is a big honor. He is encouraging fellow celebrities to take part in World Vision’s advocacies.

Guidicelli is currently sponsoring two children while he is involved in a series of charitable projects in Liloan.

“Cebu is a fitting venue for World Vision Run because it’s the home of one of Asia’s fastest marathoners, Mary Joy Tabal, and the running community here is huge,” said Guidicelli, who is planning to join the run along with fellow World Vision ambassador, former volleyball star Gretchen Ho.

Registration fee is P350 for the kiddie dash, P400 for the 3k, P600 for the 5k, P700 for the 10k and P900 for the 21k inclusive of the bib, race singlet and timing chip. Registration can be done at any Toby’s Sports outlets in Cebu City and at the Runnr Ayala Center Cebu and Anytime Fitness Escario branch.