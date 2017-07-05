Mrema eyeing breakout win against Santisima in PP41

Undefeated Tanzanian boxer Goodluck Mrema is pumped up for his showdown against ALA Boxing Gym’s knockout artist Jeo “Santino” Santisima in the co-main event of the “Pinoy Pride 41: New Generation Warriors” this Saturday at the IC3 Convention Center in Cebu City.

Their fight will be a 10-round, non-title super bantamweight showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrema arrived with his trainer Paul Akoth Tuesday night from Tanzania and said he is very excited to showcase his boxing skills for the first time outside of his country.

“I am very motivated,” said the former African amateur standout Mrema. “I feel like I am fighting for a world title already. I am so excited to show my skills and beat him (Santisima).”

The 22-year-old Mrema has 16 wins, eight via knockouts, and is still undefeated. He has knocked out his last three opponents in Tanzania, making him a boxing sensation in his country.

But his trainer said the youngster wants more exposure.

“Goodluck is a rising star in Tanzania. But he wants to be known outside his country. He believes that a win against Santisima will be a big break for him,” said Akoth in a press conference yesterday at the Rajah Park Hotel. “[Goodluck] was supposed to fight for the IBU title in Africa but we chose to come here because [the match against Santisima] is a bigger one.”

Akoth is confident of the skills of his boxer, saying Mrema will pull off an upset.

“Remember when James ‘Buster’ Douglas shocked the world when he beat Mike Tyson? That’s what is going to happen this Saturday. Goodluck will do a Buster Douglas on that night.”

Akoth was referring to the historic boxing match at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on February 11, 1990, in which then undefeated, undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson lost via knockout to underdog Buster Douglas. The fight is widely considered one of the biggest upsets in sports history.

But Santisima, who has a 13-2-0 (win-loss-draw) record with 11 knockout wins, wasn’t fazed with the statements of the other camp.

“I know that this is going to be a tough fight, but I am confident enough that I will defeat him (Mrema). I am confident of my training, and I will assure (everyone) that I will walk away as the victor on fight night,” said Santisima, who was joined by his trainers Michael Domingo and Edito Villamor.

Both boxers are shooting for victories that will help their respective careers. Santisima eyes a regional title if ever he wins the bout while Mrema wants to land a bigger fight deal if he keeps his record unbeaten after Saturday night.

The fight card will be headlined by WBO International featherweight champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo (16-0-0, 12KOs), who will defend his title against Daniel “El General” Diaz (23-7-2, 15KOs) of Nicaragua.

Featured in the undercard is former WBO Intercontinental super bantamweight titleholder “Prince” Albert Pagara (27-1-0, 18KOs), who will go up against Aekkawee Kaewmanee (16-9-0, 6KOs) of Thailand.