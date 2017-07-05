lineup for cepca vs argao released

THE OFFICIAL lineup of wood pushers competing in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (CEPCA) Versus Argao Chess Club team showdown was released.

The tournament will be held this weekend at the Argao Training Center. The 15-board team chess tournament will pit CEPCA’s team B and Argao Chess Club.

CEPCA Team B will be composed of CEPCA President Engr. Gerry Maratas, Carlos Maraat, Bong San Pascual, Ruel Hortelano, Jun Kidlat, Manny Abucay, Mario Bustillo, Alex Olis, Eddie Flores, Caesar Fernandez, Vince Dela Torre, John Velarde, Solon Bagalihog, Richard Ouano and Therese Dela Torre. They will be joined by Jun Olis, Dante Arguelles and Elly Bercilles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argao Chess Club will be manned by Yves Fiel, Hector Villamora, Ferdinand Sarillana, Edwel Alesna, Julius Albina, Percival Fiel, Atty. Jonathan Villegas, George Albarracin, Vic Cueme, Conciso Sartagoda, Vicente Cañada, Polen Gealon, Javier Villaflor, Eustaquio Soria, Kenneth Quindala and reserve Gizelle Fiel.