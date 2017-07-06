Vis-Min exhibitors to join Sandugo Trade Expo in Bohol

An estimated 120 exhibitors from the Visayas and Mindanao are expected to join the Sandugo Trade Expo in Bohol from July 19 to 23.

Regional Director Asteria Caberte of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-7) said among the priority sectors to be represented include furniture, fashion accessories, processed food, as well as gift, decors, and houseware (GDH).

The weeklong trade fair will be held at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City, the capital of Bohol province.

Carrying the theme “Partnering and Engaging for Change,” this year’s exhibit will feature reinterpretations of locally made products that focus on heritage, culture, and environment protection through use of sustainable and indigenous materials.

Now on its 12th year, the Sandugo Trade Expo expanded to provinces outside Central Visayas to include those in regions 6, 8, 10, 11, and even Caraga.

Caberte said some of the graduates of DTI’s Kapatid Mentor Me program will also display their products at the fair.

The trade official said she hopes the fair will launch micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) and enable them to have their products displayed in their own mall-based stores or on grocery store shelves.