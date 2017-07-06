Cebu-based media practitioner under probe for bomb scare

A Cebu-based media practitioner was one of the “persons of interest” invited for questioning by police in relation to a Facebook group’s erroneous post last Tuesday claiming that a bomb was planted near a stall in Lapu-Lapu City.

The name of the media practitioner, who is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon at the Regional Intelligence Division (RID) of the Police Regional Office, along with the name of the publication is withheld until they explain their side on the issue.

“A person of interest means you can be a suspect or you can be a witness. The invitation is to help shed light on the incident,” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media practitioner, reportedly one of the administrators of Cebu Flash Report, posted last Tuesday that a bomb was found near a stall in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu.

Police rushed to the area but didn’t find a bomb. Initial reports reaching the police stated that the media practitioner admitted being one of the administrators but clarified that he has been inactive for a year.

The Facebook page was deactivated yesterday but another page named “Cebu Flash Report V2” has been created. It remained unclear if the same persons who handled the old page remain the administrators of the new page.

Taliño said even if the Facebook page has been deactivated, the police will continue to investigate.

“Damage has been done,” said Taliño, adding that the police are serious in pursuing a case against the persons responsible for the post. “Tutuluyan namin sila (We will really go after them),” Taliño said./Editorial Assistant Calvin Cordova