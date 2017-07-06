Power restored in Metro Cebu an hour after Leyte quake

Power had been fully restored within the Veco franchise area in Metro Cebu, nearly an hour after a late afternoon earthquake hit Cebu today.

Quennie Bronze, Veco reputation enhancement manager, said as of 5:01 p.m., power supply was already restored in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and the towns of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

Philvocs reported that an intensity 5 earthquake hit the cities of Cebu and Mandaue at 4:04 p.m. today while an earthquake was reported in Bogo City in northern Cebu and Talisay City in south Cebu.

An intensity 2 earthquake was felt in Lapu-Lapu City. Power supply in the Veco franchise area was cut off when tremors were felt at 4:04 p.m.

The earthquake of tectonic origin with a 6.5 magnitude in intensity was traced 13 kilometers south in Jaro, Leyte province.

“The 6.4-magnitude earthquake in Leyte affected power generators in the area and likewise affected power supply transmitted to the Visayas, thus the power interruptions being experienced within the VECO franchise at the moment,” said Quennie Bronze of Veco.