Drug suspect killed, mother and accomplice caught in drug bust

A DRUG suspect said to be a high-value target died in a shootout with Naga City police at Sitio Upper Centro in Barangay Langtad, Naga City at 6 pm, Wednesday, July 5.

The suspect identified as Nohlan Villarin, a resident of the area, died after reaching the Minglanilla district hospital.

Villarin’s mother identified as Cerela Elecaña Libor and a certain Ricardo Delima Seguismar were arrested for allegedly working with Villarin in his illegal drug trade.

PO3 Jake Semilla of the Naga City police precinct said a buy bust on Villarin ended with the suspect pulling out his gun and shooting at the police, who fired back and hit him.

Recovered from Villarin were one loaded revolver loaded and nine sachets of shabu while Libor and Seguismar yielded one pack and one sachet of shabu respectively. The two were now detained at the Naga City city police precinct.

Inmate’s wife caught delivering drugs

THE wife of one of the inmates landed in jail after being caught delivering shabu to her husband detained inside the Minglanilla jail in Barangay Tulay at 1 pm last Wednesday, July 5.

Senior Jail Officer Gregorio Limbo Jr. said a body search on Myrna Espenosa Entienza yielded two sachets of shabu.

Entienza’s husband Ruel admitted that she volunteered to deliver the drugs after his friends refused to do it out of fear of being caught. Myrna is detained at the Minglanilla police precinct jail pending the filing of charges against her.