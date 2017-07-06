DOJ exec backs Cebu campaign against trafficking

CEBU’S best practices in the war against human trafficking should be replicated and applied in other parts of the country, a top official of the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday.

“If Cebu has a good approach and proactive victim identification, let’s examine what makes it good and replicate it elsewhere,” said DOJ Asst. Secretary Juvy Ramirez Manwong.

During Thursday’s gathering of anti-trafficking advocates held in Cebu City, Manwong said the Philippines remains at the forefront of the campaign against trafficking by establishing links with law enforcement agencies around the world.

This year’s National Conference Against Human Trafficking spearheaded by the Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation- Integrated Development Center, Inc. (JPIC-IDC) in partnership with Karl Kuebel Stiftung (KKS) of Germany carried the theme, “Mainstreaming our Efforts in Combating Human Trafficking: Restoring Human Dignity.”

“We are at war with the world’s criminals. We need partnerships since this is a transnational phenomenon, and then we can all make this place beautiful,” Ramirez said.

As of December 2015, the Philippines convicted 246 trafficking offenders and handled 223 human trafficking cases./Visayas State University Intern Angenette Jugan

BRT approved, debate useless, Tomas says

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he would not stoop so low as to engage in a debate with Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Michael Dino on the merits of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

He said the project is already approved and there is no way he is going backward. “We are up there. He wants to bring us down, let him try. I am not going down to his level. All I am doing is reporting to the people their distortions,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said Dino should instead have a debate with the World Bank and the French government and talk about the technicality of the project.

Dino reportedly said he will lobby to President Rodrigo Duterte for the cancellation of the project since the BRT isn’t feasible for Cebu City.

“What’s he trying to do? Scare me? Hambugiro kaayo na (He’s arrogant). Okay, go to Manila, talk to the president. You can also go to Rome and talk to the Pope,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said the BRT is a Cebu City project and neither Dino, nor chairman Kenneth Cobonpue of the Regional Development Council (RDC-7) should not meddle on the project.

He said RDC approval isn’t necessary since the BRT project has been submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) board.

“My suggestion, we are going to push through with the BRT. If they want an LRT, work for them. Maybe I’ll even help them. But do not lord over us. This is our project. We have approvals already,” he said.