Education official’s husband found dead inside home

THE husband of an education official was found dead hanging on a rope tied around his neck inside their home in Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City at past 7 pm last Wednesday, July 6.

Parademics were unable to revive Hugo Desabille minutes after his wife Dr. Ismaelita Desabille called for assistance.

Opao police said the 55-year-old Desabile left a handwritten suicide note asking God and his wife “to forgive him.” They said there was no evidence of foul play.

Dr. Desabille, a program supervisor of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Mandaue City Division, said her husband had been depressed due to suffering from thyroid gland cancer.

She said her husband retired from his job in the technical department of Radio GMA Network last year. They had two children who recently finished college.