Search ends today

AFTER 19 days of scouring the Olango channel, there is still no trace of the remains of Bien Unido, Bohol town mayor Gisela Boniel.

The search and retrieval team has decided to end the search today.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot said, they will recommend the termination of the search and retrieval operation to PRO 7 Director Noli Taliño, after covering a very wide area from the area identified by the boatman Reolito Boniel, as the place where the body of Boniel was dumped.

Cabagnot said there are areas in the Olango channel that divers could no longer reach and would need highly sophisticated equipment such as an ROV (Remote Operated Vehicle).

He said the divers had scoured an extensive area but found nothing but a blanket, which was allegedly used to wrap the lady mayor when she was abducted by her husband, Bohol Provincial Board Member Niño Rey Boniel.

Thier limited resources and manpower cannot also sustain the continued operation.

Cabagnot said they have asked fishermen to report to the authorities if they find human remains in the seas.