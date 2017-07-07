Danao drug pusher in hiding for 3 years, arrested

A 31-year old man in hiding since 2014 has finally been arrested in Danao City on July 6.

Raymund Matugas faces charges on illegal drugs and possession of firearms.

ADVERTISEMENT

His warrants of arrest for the two cases were served in 2014. But Matugas moved out from Danao City to avoid arrest.

The Danao City Police, along with the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group 7 head PCI Chuck Barandog, arrested Matugas in his home in Cambiohan, Poblacion, Danao City.

Danao PNP chief Gerard Pelare said they immediately made the arrest when they monitored Matugas’ presence in the city.