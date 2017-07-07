Search for article

Danao drug pusher in hiding for 3 years, arrested

02:05 PM July 7th, 2017

By: Agnes Alpuerto, July 7th, 2017 02:05 PM

 

A 31-year old man in hiding since 2014 has finally been arrested in Danao City on July 6.

Raymund Matugas faces charges on illegal drugs and possession of firearms.

His warrants of arrest for the two cases were served in 2014. But Matugas moved out from Danao City to avoid arrest.

The Danao City Police, along with the Criminal Investigation and Detention Group 7 head PCI Chuck Barandog, arrested Matugas in his home in Cambiohan, Poblacion, Danao City.

Danao PNP chief Gerard Pelare said they immediately made the arrest when they monitored Matugas’ presence in the city.

