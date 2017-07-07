Two San Fernando town councilors, ABC president nabbed for guns, drugs

Two municipal councilors and a barangay captain, who is the president of the Association of Barangay Councils there, were arrested in three separate raids early Friday morning in San Fernando town, 41.3 km south of Cebu City.

Police swooped down on the houses of San Fernando councilors Edwin Villaver and Alfonso Donaire in Barangays Greenhills and North Poblacion respectively at past 4 a.m. and served the search warrants issued by Jerry Dicdican of Branch 25 Regional Trial Court in Danao City.

Villaver was caught with a 9 mm caliber pistol, a .357 revolver, and a medium pack of suspected shabu while Donaire was found to have a .45 caliber pistol and a medium pack of suspected shabu inside his house, said Senior Supt. Jonathan Cabal, chief of the Regional Intelligence Division, who supervised the joint operation.

In Barangay Magsico, another team of police officers also arrested Johnny Arriesgado, 54, who was caught with an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol, a defective.30 caliber pistol and ammunition inside his house.

Cabal said that the raid was a joint operation between Regional Special Operations Group in Central Visayas (RSOG-7), Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB), Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO).