FINDING HUMOR WHEN THE EARTH TREMBLES

If you couldn’t believe that a massive 6.5-magnitude earthquake has a light note, you have to read these netizens’ hilarious take to the trembling of the earth’s crust, masking their fear with a healthy dose of humor.

A netizen named Jovanie Asoy wrote, “Wala, kai uyog na daan among payag.”

MJR Lasola wrote, “Nangutana pakus Cebu Flash Report if linog ba jud to kai basin scam nasad.”

Other netizens have a lot of stories to tell about their earthquake experience.

Jane España wrote, “Nag panty rako nanaug sa ubos.”

Maffie Nalo said, “Nag hagok ky wala kabantay.”

Others tried to be romantic, but aftershocks won’t fall for the sweet trap.

Tifanny Abragan said, “Bed, nagstalk sa facebook account sa akung crush. Unta sama sa linog, ma feel sad niya akung feeling para niya.”

Martin Sitoy also wrote, ”Sa imong heart, aw.”

