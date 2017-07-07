Cops to stay until all Asean delegates leave

THE 4,500 police officers assigned to secure the Asean Senior Economic Ministers meetings, which ended last Friday, will continue to be in place until the last of the delegates will safely leave Cebu City.

Chief Supt. Noli Talino, Police Regional Office chief, assured that even until the delegates’ departure this Saturday and Sunday they would remain vigilant and no security personnel would be pulled out.

“Sa ngayon on going pa rin ang ating pag pro-provide ng security sa mga ASEAN delegates.” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also assured that the police would provide full security to the delegates, who would want to leave the venue and visit some areas in the city.

He also said that the no Asean-related incidents had happened during the delegates’ stay in the city.

“Generally, so far wala namang nangyayaring any incident related sa ASEAN at yan naman ang ating objective natin, to attain zero ASEAN-related incident. And hopefully, itong pagtatapos ng ASEAN today saka sa kanilang departure over the week ay ma-maintain natin yung normal and peaceful situation in Cebu City and in Central Visayas.” he said.

However, Talino also cited the peaceful rally by some groups against the Asean meetings, but he said there were no major problems during the summit./VSU Interns Cristelita E. Boco and Patricia Erlaine N. Luardo